Lansing Police identify woman charged in weekend stabbing

Lansing police have identified the woman charged with attempted murder in an apparent stabbing Saturday.

Sherita Darsell Walters, 50, was arrested and arraigned Sunday, police said in a press release. A 30-year-old woman who suffered multiple stab wounds was in “critical but stable” condition Monday morning at a local hospital.

Walters will undergo a psychiatric evaluation performed by Community Mental Health professionals. She received a $1,000 bond, which she could pay 10% ($100) of to be released, if her mental health assessment is approved by a magistrate.

Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Mike Cheltenham said there did not appear to be any fight or argument preceding the stabbing. The two women were residents of the same apartment complex, police said in the release, but the incident was "non-domestic."

The stabbing was reported shortly after 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of West Ionia Street, Lansing Police Sgt. Kevin Schlagel said Sunday.

According to an affidavit, a witness told officers that they observed Walters stabbing a 30-year-old victim with a wooden knife. The blade broke off and became lodged in the victim’s neck, but officers found the handle near the scene.

