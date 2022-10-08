Lansing police investigate fatal shooting at Planet Fitness

The Lansing Police Department was investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at Planet Fitness located on Torrence Avenue in the southern suburb.

About 6:45 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a call of shots fired at 17675 Torrence Ave. and found a male victim shot several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Lansing Criminal Investigation Division and the South Suburban Major Crime Taskforce were investigating.

Anyone with information was asked to call 708-895-7150.