Lansing police investigate homicide after finding body Monday night

Lansing Police are investigating a homicide after finding a body Monday evening near the railroad tracks in the 1200 block of South Clemens Avenue, according to a spokesperson.

Lansing Public Information Director Robert Merritt said the man's body was found at about 7:30 p.m. Monday.

The death initially was classified as suspicious, but later was classified as a homicide, Merritt said. They have not released the cause of death.

No one is in custody as of Tuesday morning, Merritt said.

Contact reporter Kara Berg at 517-377-1113 or kberg@lsj.com. Follow her on Twitter @karaberg95.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Lansing police investigate homicide after finding body