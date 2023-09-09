Lansing police investigate man found dead in city park

LANSING — A man was found dead at Edmore Park on Friday night, and police said they do not suspect foul play.

Sgt. Dillon Reust, with the Lansing Police Department, said someone contacted police around 7 p.m. to report a person sleeping at the park situated between Willow Street and the Grand River.

Upon arrival, police and a medical examiner determined the man was dead and he was taken away, Reust said.

There was no indication of foul play, he said.

The man was around 50 years old and his name has not been released pending notification of next of kin, Reust said.

