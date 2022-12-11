Lansing police investigate Pennsylvania Ave. shooting that wounded man

Lansing police are investigating a shooting that injured a man Sunday afternoon in the 700 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue, near Saginaw Street, according to Lansing Police Sgt. Mark Stanley.

Stanley said police visited a North Pennsylvania Avenue apartment building at about 2:30 p.m. because of reports of a shooting and discovered a man in his 30s with two gunshot wounds.

While his injuries were non-life-threatening, he was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

No one was arrested. Stanley said the shooting apparently was not random and the public is not in danger.

No other information was available.

-Staff reports

