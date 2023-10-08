Lansing police investigate second non-fatal shooting of weekend

LANSING — A 63-year-old Lansing man was wounded Sunday afternoon in a shooting, Lansing police said Sunday.

Police were dispatched to the 1100 block of North Jenison Avenue about 3 p.m. Sunday, LPD Sgt. Mark Stanley said. On scene they found the victim, who was transported to an area hospital for treatment where he was listed in critical condition.

Stanley said the shooting remains under investigation and no arrests have been made.

The shooting was the second of the weekend to leave someone wounded. A man was wounded Saturday night on the city's south side.

