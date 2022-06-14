Lansing police investigating after couple found dead Monday in their home

LANSING – Police were investigating after a man and woman were found dead in their Donald Street home on Monday evening.

A family member called police about 5:40 p.m. after finding the couple unresponsive, Lansing Police Public Information Director Jordan Gulkis said.

There were no signs of a struggle or forced entry at the home, and investigators were awaiting autopsy results, Gulkis said.

Police initially listed the deaths as suspicious, but did not say if homicide or foul play are suspected. Gulkis said she did not know the ages of the people who died.

