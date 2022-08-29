Lansing police investigating fatal shooting of 36-year-old man

LANSING — Police on Monday confirmed they are investigating the fatal shooting of a man Saturday night.

Anthony Wright Jr. , 36, was shot Saturday evening near the Old Everett Neighborhood, Lansing Police Department Public Information Director Jordan Gulkis said in an email.

Officers were dispatched at 11:25 p.m. to the 3200 block of South Washington Avenue on Saturday night and found Wright in a vehicle and wounded.

Lansing Fire Department medics transported him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released any additional information regarding the homicide investigation.

They ask that anyone with information regarding the investigation contact Detective Sgt. Rick Thomas at 517-483-6847.

Lansing has had 13 homicides in 2022.

