LANSING — Lansing police are investigating the third homicide in less than a week in the city.

Police said Lansing firefighters dispatched to a medical call in the 2200 block of W. Holmes Street just before 10 p.m. on Friday and found a 24-year-old man dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police were called and continue to investigate.

“There is currently no suspect information to share. The Lansing Police are working to uncover the details of the incident and will provide updates when able,” Assistant Police Chief Robert Backus said in a release.

Lansing residents have experienced a particularly violent week that began Sunday with a mass shooting when five people were wounded at a gathering outside the Logan Square Plaza on the city's south side. The department has not announced any arrests in that incident.

At least three other shootings occurred Sunday, and in one of them 22-year-old Manuel De Jesus Flores was killed.

Two teens have been charged in connection with Flores’ death.

On Thursday, a 21-year-old man was killed and a 16-year-old girl was injured in what police described as a domestic dispute and shooting in south Lansing near US 127 and Forest Road.

A "person of interest" was in custody with the homicide, Lansing police spokesperson Jordan Gulkis said.

Anyone with information about Friday night's homicide is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Brent Sorg at (517) 483-4653, Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7876 or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

Friday's homicide is the eighth in the city this year.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Lansing police investigating third homicide in less than a week