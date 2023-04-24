Lansing police have large presence at apartment complex

Lansing Police and Fire on scene in the 200 block of West Jolly Road, Monday, April 24, 2023.

LANSING — Lansing police and fire personnel are outside a South Lansing apartment complex in the 200 block of West Jolly Road.

Emergency personnel were flying a drone at Cedar Place Apartments and appeared to be focused on a second- or third-floor apartment.

There was debris on the ground that appeared to have been tossed over the railing of an apartment.

Police have been at the apartment complex since early Monday morning. Late Monday morning, there were more than eight police vehicles as well as fire trucks and ambulances at the scene.

Police at the scene did not comment, and Public Information Director Jordan Gulkis did not immediately have information on why police were at the complex.

Check back for updates.

