LANSING – Police were investigating a shooting that may have stemmed from an attempted break-in Wednesday on South Washington Avenue.

Officers responded to a shots-fired complaint in the 3000 block of South Washington shortly before 1 p.m. and were told that a resident of an apartment had fired a gun at armed people who were trying to break in, Lansing Police Public Information Director Robert Merritt said.

Within minutes, police were told a man had walked into a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, he said.

Officers went to the hospital and spoke with the injured man, 25, who was not forthcoming about what happened, Merritt said. The apartment resident is a 22-year-old man, he said.

Investigators believe the two incidents are related, and the investigation was continuing, Merritt said. Firearms and other evidence were recovered, he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lansing police at 483-4600.

Contact Ken Palmer at kpalmer@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @KBPalm_lsj.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Lansing police: Man may have been shot during attempted break-in Wednesday afternoon