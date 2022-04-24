Lansing police: No foul play suspected in death of man found in Grand River

Lansing police prepare to recover a body found in the Grand River near the Brenke Fish Ladder on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Lansing.

Police do not suspect foul play in the death of a man whose body was found in the Grand River Saturday afternoon, Lansing police said Sunday.

Sgt. Dale Person said Sunday that medical examiners and police are still working to identify the victim and determine how he died. Person said officials are still trying to determine whether the man died that day or had been in the river for some time.

The man's body was recovered from the Grand River Saturday afternoon near the Brenke Fish Ladder in Old Town.

Sgt. Michael VanBeek said Saturday someone in the park saw the body and called police.

The Lansing 420 Festival was taking place a short walk away from where the body was found. Nearly 100 people watched as first responders pulled the body from the river. Police said the do not believe the person was connected to the festival in any way.

Onlookers stand near the Grand River as Lansing police and firefighters work to recover a body found in the water near the Brenke Fish Ladder on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Lansing.

