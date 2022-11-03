Lansing police: No suspects in shooting of 2-year-old Wednesday on Kaynorth Road

LANSING − Police were trying to develop suspects in a shooting that injured a 2-year-old child Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 5000 block of Kaynorth Road, in the area of East Jolly Road and South Pennsylvania Avenue, Lansing Police Public Information Director Jordan Gulkis said.

The injured child was taken to a hospital and was reported in stable condition, Gulkis said.

Investigators had no suspects on Wednesday evening, she said.

No other details were immediately released, and the circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear.

Contact Ken Palmer at kpalmer@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @KBPalm_lsj.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Lansing police: No suspects in shooting of 2-year-old child Wednesday on Kaynorth