Lansing police officer charged in 'price switching' scheme at Meijer stores

LANSING — A Lansing police officer has been charged with retail fraud and organized retail fraud by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office.

Officer Gregory Tracy, 42, is accused by prosecutors of being involved in a “price switching” scheme. He switched the price on boxes of sports cards at Meijer for lesser valued items, and then attempted to sell the higher valued cards to others, according to prosecutors.

The alleged scheme took place between Jan. 9 and April 3, 2023, and Nessel's office said he defrauded Meijer of more than $10,000.

Detectives from the Michigan State Police Fraud Investigation Unit began investigating several retail fraud complaints in March and found evidence of more than 65 separate incidents across Eaton, Ingham, Clinton, Ionia, Genesee and Shiawassee counties. Detectives submitted the investigation to the Attorney General’s Retail Fraud Unit.

"Instances of organized retail fraud cost Michigan-owned businesses and consumers alike,” Nessel said in a statement. “I appreciate the investigative work of both Meijer corporation and the Michigan State Police on this matter. My department began the Organized Retail Crime Unit in 2022 to crack down on this pervasive issue and will continue to hold bad actors accountable.”

Tracy was arraigned Thursday in the 54B District Court in Ingham County before Judge Molly Greenwalt. He posted a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

Lansing attorney Patrick O'Keefe is representing Tracy, according to court records. A message was left with O'Keefe.

"Per LPD policy, Officer Greg Tracy has been placed on paid administrative leave," Lansing police Public Information Director Jordan Gulkis said in a statement. "Our officers and any employee of the Lansing Police Department are held to the highest standards, and we expect their actions to represent the principles our department stands for. We will withhold any further comment while this matter is under investigation."

A message was left with Bradley Richman, operations director the Capital City Labor Program, the union that represents Lansing police officers.

Tracy is scheduled for a probable cause conference at 8:30 a.m. May 5 and a preliminary exam at 9 a.m. May 11.

