Lansing police officer involved in Tuesday morning shooting

Lansing police tweeted this morning that an officer had been involved in a shooting in the 800 block of Buffalo Street, just south of Interstate 496.

The three-sentence tweet at about 6:40 a.m. did not provide any details on the circumstances of the shooting, but police said a public information officer would be reporting to the scene.

At about 7:30 a.m., Public Information Officer Jordan Gulkis declined to say how many people were shot or their conditions. She did not answer any other questions.

A Lansing State Journal reporter at the scene said a large area was blocked off and there was a large number of officers at the scene. Among the units at the scene were multiple patrol vehicles, as well as the Lansing Police tactical team and a Lansing Fire Department medic.

The area includes several industrial sites as well as numerous homes.

This story will be updated.

