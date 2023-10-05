Lansing police have person of interest in custody after early morning shooting

LANSING — A man was in critical condition Thursday morning after a shooting in the 2800 block of Beaujardin Drive on the city's south side, police said.

The 22-year-old was discovered after police were dispatched about 6:50 a.m. Thursday, Lansing police spokesperson Jordan Gulkis said. The victim was in critical, but stable condition about 8:30 a.m., she said.

Police had "a person of interest" in custody, Gulkis said.

No other information was immediately provided.

