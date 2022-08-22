Lansing police release name of man killed in shooting Friday night

LANSING — Police have identified the man who died from gunshot wounds late Friday night as 77-year-old Lansing resident Abel Gonzalez.

Lansing police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of Camp Street shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to a Lansing Police Department news release.

Lansing Police Department responded to reported shots fired on Aug. 19, 2022.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Gonzalez with gunshot wounds. Life-saving measures were attempted but Gonzalez was pronounced dead, according to the release.

Lansing Police Department detectives and crime scene investigators were investigating early Saturday morning to determine the events leading up to the shooting.

As of 3:45 p.m. Monday no suspects were in custody and the investigation is ongoing, Lansing Public Information Director Jordan Gulkis said in an email.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, Detective Sgt. Rick Thomas at 517-483-6847 or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

