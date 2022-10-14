Lansing police release video footage of officers fatally shooting man

LANSING — Police on Friday released pieces of video footage from an incident where Lansing officers fatally shot a 31-year-old man outside of a residence near Interstate 496.

Terrence Robinson died after being shot the morning of Oct. 4 after an encounter with police outside a home in the 2000 block of West Malcolm X Street, an Interstate-496 service drive.

"What we are showing you today is meant to provide a level of transparency that both allows the community to better understand the deadly encounter faced by the officers, the witnesses and the citizens on Oct. 4, while at the same time, not impeding the Michigan State police investigation," Police Chief Ellery Sosebee said in a video voiceover.

The video includes multiple clips, spliced together with captions in which police say what occurred in the interim. In total, the video is 9 minutes and 39 seconds long.

The first clip shows officers attempting to get Robinson to come to the door of the home, before the captions note they retreat behind an LPD vehicle. The next few videos show officers' perspectives as gunshots were fired in their direction, including two which struck a vehicle. Officers attempt to de-escalate the situation.

After a dash-cam clip shows the two shots striking the LPD vehicle, the video fast-forwards to a video which shows Robinson running across the lawn and stopping to fire one gunshot towards an LPD vehicle, before he runs into the street towards another LPD vehicle and is shot by officers.

A final video shows officers rendering first-aid to Robinson.

Here is the video released by police:

Sosebee identified the two officers who fired their weapons as Dan Salinaz and Nicholas Zuber, who have two and eight years of experience, respectively.

Once their investigation concludes, Michigan State Police will submit its findings to Attorney General Dana Nessel for review. Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon said in June 2020 that her office would no longer review cases involving police shootings and other deaths of individuals in police custody.

