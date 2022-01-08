Lansing police respond to man barricaded with gun after reports of shots fired

Bryce Airgood, Lansing State Journal
Lansing police responded to reports of multiple shots fired in the 4900 block of Pleasant Grove Road on Jan. 8, 2021.
Lansing police are negotiating with a man barricaded in a home with a gun after multiple reports of shots fired Saturday morning.

Lansing Police Capt. Chris Baldwin said officers were dispatched around 4:45 a.m. to the 4900 block of Pleasant Grove Road after multiple reports of shots fired.

As officers arrived on scene, more shots were fired, he said.

Police are now negotiating with a man barricaded in a home with a gun. Negotiations have been ongoing since around 6:30 or 7 a.m., Baldwin said.

Other jurisdictions were called in to assist and no one has been reported injured. There is no suspected threat to the public and people are asked to avoid the area at this time.

