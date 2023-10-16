Lansing police locate autistic boy who disappeared overnight

Updated 7:50 a.m.

LANSING — Lansing police said in an online post this morning that they have located a 5-year-old boy who went missing from his home overnight.

Police did not immediately provide details about how or where they found the boy, saying only that he is safe.

Updated 7:15 a.m.

Boy walks away from home overnight

Police are seeking the public's help to find a 5-year-old boy who went missing overnight.

Camden David-James Johnson, 5, is autistic and non-verbal, according to information provided by the Michigan State Police in a Missing/Endangered advisory.

Police said he is biracial, 2 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. He has brown eyes and was wearing gray sweatpants and a camouflage sweatshirt.

"He left out the backdoor of his residence sometime between 9 p.m. and 2:30 a.m.," MSP said.

"Camden really likes Halloween decorations, so if you have a holiday display or a ring camera, please check and watch carefully," Lansing police said.

Police said his home is in the 3100 block of Turner Road and he was seen on a Ring doorbell camera in the 3100 block of Creston Avenue at 2:56 a.m.

Anyone with information should, call 911 or Lansing police at 517-483-4600.

