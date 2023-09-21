LANSING — Police are asking for the public's help in determining the identity of a person whose body was pulled from the Grand River Monday afternoon near downtown.

Police initially said the body was that of a male, but released no other information.

On Thursday, LPD spokesperson Jordan Gulkis said police have not been able to identify the man and asked the public to call Det. Kasha Osborn at 517-483-6848 with possible identifying information.

The victim was about 5 foot, 10 inches tall and weighed about 165 pounds, Gulkis said. He had a full beard and mustache and was partially balding.

His race was undetermined, she said. She did not have a description of any clothing found by police.

Gulkis added that police are unsure how long the man's body was in the water before being located.

Monday, emergency workers were dispatched after a 1:21 p.m. call for medical assistance from a the bridge on East Oakland Avenue over the river.

Police officers, firefighters and dive team members responded to the scene and, at about 2:35 p.m., emergency workers were seen lifting a large, yellow bag up a steep embankment with ropes.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Lansing police seek public's help identifying body pulled from Grand River