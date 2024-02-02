Lansing Police seek runaway boy, 9

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police are asking for help in locating a missing 9-year-old.

The agency posted on X at 8:39 p.m. that Dwayne Deese is considered a runaway and they are looking for him. He is described as 4 foot inches tall and weighing 85 pounds. Police say he was last seen wearing a gray sweatpants, a gray puffy jacket, and black winter boots.

courtesy photo

If you know where Deese is, call Lansing Police at 517-483-4600.

That last sighting of Deese was at Happy’s Pizza at Cedar St. and Miller Road.

