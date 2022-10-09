Lansing police set timeline to release video footage of fatal shooting by officers

LANSING — The Lansing Police Department will release "relevant video footage" of the fatal shooting of a man by officers by the end of the week, officials from the department posted on Facebook on Sunday.

"We are currently gathering & downloading multiple angles of video footage from this incident with respect given to the privacy of witnesses as well as ensuring the Michigan State Police investigation is not impeded," the post said. "It is our expectation to release relevant video footage of the incident by the end of the coming week. The Michigan State Police will continue to conduct a thorough investigation into this incident & additional information will be released to our community as it becomes available."

Two Lansing police officers fatally shot Terrence Robinson, 31, on Tuesday, Oct. 4, outside a home in the 2000 block of West Malcolm X Street after officials said he fired at officers, according to police.

LPD Public Information Director Jordan Gulkis had previously said Wednesday in an email that "When appropriate, and properly cleared by MSP, we intend to release the officer's name and relevant video footage of the incident. We do not want to jeopardize MSP’s investigation.”

A Michigan State Police spokesman did not respond to a request from the State Journal about whether the agency has a position on police departments releasing video or other details while the state agency is investigating shootings by police officers. But departments in Grand Rapids, East Lansing and Detroit have released video and other evidence this year while state police were still investigating shootings by police officers.

Lansing Police Chief Chief Ellery Sosebee said Tuesday that officers responded to a shots-fired call in the 2000 block of West Malcom X Street, south of Interstate 496, about 10:48 p.m. Monday. They did not find evidence of a shooting, but noticed what they believed to be several stolen vehicles. Officers obtained a search warrant and returned about 5:27 a.m. Tuesday.

Robinson, while inside the house, "threatened" to have a weapon, and while police were negotiating to deescalate the situation, a round was fired inside the residence, Sosebee said.

At 5:44 a.m., Robinson came out of the house firing a weapon, striking a police car, Sosebee said. Officers returned fire, hitting him. Robinson was pronounced dead at a local hospital later that day.

