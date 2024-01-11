Lansing police shooting: Suspect in custody after car strikes officer Wednesday night

LANSING — A man wanted in connection with an incident Wednesday night in which a police officer was struck by a vehicle and fired a round toward the vehicle was in custody, Lansing police said Thursday.

Zachary Duling, who police said was driving the vehicle that hit the officer in Lansing, had a minor gunshot grazing wound when police located him in Lansing on Thursday, Lansing police Public Information Director Jordan Gulkis said. The suspect was taken to a hospital, she said.

Lansing police also said the injured officer was out of the hospital and recovering at home from non-life-threatening injuries suffered in Wednesday night's incident.

Duling was behind the wheel of a white Chevrolet Cruze stopped near a home in the 300 block of West Saginaw Street when officers approached to make contact with him, Lansing police said.

When Duling and a passenger would not get out of the car, Duling initially backed up, then put the vehicle in forward gear and drove toward the officer, who was struck by the vehicle, Lansing police Chief Ellery Sosebee said. The officer fired at the vehicle, and the driver of the Cruze fled.

In online postings, LPD said they did not know if anyone inside the car was injured. They also said the officer was trapped between two vehicles.

"When uniformed officers arrived on the scene the suspect and a witness were in a vehicle in the driveway," LPD said in an online post on X. "Officers told the suspect to 'show them his hands.' As the suspect began reversing, officers ordered the driver to ''stop.'"

The officer was placed on administrative leave while Michigan State Police investigate the incident, which is standard when an LPD officer is involved in an incident where shots are fired.

Police said Duling, described as a 30-year-old white male, was wanted on a probation violation warrant.

Ingham County district court records indicate a bench warrant was issued in November in a 2022 case for a probation violation. The original charges in the case included stealing or retaining without consent a financial transaction device and unlawful driving away an automobile.

Records indicate Duling pleaded to attempted UDAA and was sentenced to four days in jail or 15 days community service and probation. Records indicate he owes $4,210 in fines and costs in the case.

Polie across the region were involved in the search for Duling. Gulkis said police on Thursday afternoon still were trying to identify the passenger in the Cruze.

Lansing police shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday said at least one officer was involved in a shooting and asked the community to avoid the area of the incident just northwest of the city's downtown.

"There has been an officer involved shooting in the 300 block of W Saginaw Street in Lansing," the department posted on social media.

Michigan State Police and Lansing police were on the scene.

West Saginaw was blocked off between Walnut and Seymour streets.

The 300 block of West Saginaw is one block west of Capitol Avenue between Walnut and Seymour streets.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Suspect in custody after car strikes officer Wednesday night