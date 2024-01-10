Lansing School District one of three statewide to receive EPA money for electric buses

LANSING — Lansing is one of three Michigan school districts that received grants from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to buy electric school buses.

The district is getting $5.9 million for 15 electric school buses, as the public school systems in Pontiac and Detroit are.

“The Lansing School District is thrilled and grateful to receive nearly $6 million from the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) 2023 Clean School Bus Grant Program. We are excited to bring 15 electric school buses to Lansing-buses that will provide cleaner air for our students and for all Lansing residents,” Superintendent Ben Shuldiner said in a release. “As we roll towards a bright future for the Lansing School District, we are focused on a healthy environment, sustainable energy, and great student learning outcomes."

About $5 billion will be distributed nationally over the next few years to replace existing buses with those with low to zero emissions, according to a fact sheet from the school district. The investment will mean school bus rides for many children will be cleaner and reduce air pollution.

The district says that the buses will save the district money, because electric buses are more fuel efficient than diesel buses. The district also hopes that children and staff will face less health conditions caused by exhaust.

It's unclear whether these buses will be leased through Dean Transportation, which currently provides buses for the district, or if these buses will be owned by the district.

In 2022, Lansing School District stopped Dean Transportation's services to high school students. Instead, the school district decided to provide all high school students who qualify for transportation and their families with Capital Area Transportation Authority passes or gas cards. New bus routes were added for high school students.

Contact Sarah Atwood at satwood@lsj.com. Follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, @sarahmatwood.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Lansing School District one of three statewide to receive EPA money for electric buses