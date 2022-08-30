Lansing School District places schools on lockdown after man escapes from Lansing prison

Schools in the Lansing School District went on lockdown after a man escaped from prison Tuesday.

Michael S. Stroede, 43, walked away from Lansing Correctional Center around 11:05 a.m., the Kansas Department of Corrections said.

The Lansing School District initiated its “lock out protocol,” meaning buildings were locked and no one was allowed to enter or exit.

School officials said it was a precautionary measure and they dismissed students for the day as usual.

Stroede had been convicted of distributing drugs in Rice County, according to Kansas Department of Corrections records and was serving time in a minimum security unit, KDOC said.

He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has hazel eyes, a shaved head and several tattoos across his upper body and arms.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call 911 or KDOC at 913-727-3235 ext. 58224.