Lansing SDB gang leader sent to federal prison for illegal firearm

Michael Granado pictured with additional firearms and SDB necklace

GRAND RAPIDS — A federal judge has sentenced a 32-year-old Lansing man to 12 years in prison for possessing a handgun despite being a convicted felon.

U.S. District Judge Paul L. Maloney also ordered Michael Anthony Granado to spend three years on supervised release after his confinement.

Granado was a founding member and high-level leader of the Lansing area gang known as “Shake Da Bag,” commonly referred to as “SDB,” the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a press release.

Federal prosecutors also said SDB is "a violent criminal enterprise whose members and associates have been involved in numerous criminal activities in the Lansing area, including armed robberies, assaults, shootings, narcotics trafficking, firearms trafficking, and other illegal firearm offenses."

According to court documents, Granado was convicted in 2014 of delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance and was sentenced to one to 20 years in prison. The felony conviction made him ineligible to own a firearm.

On Sept. 9, investigators executed a federal search warrant at Granado’s home and found a loaded Glock 21 .45-caliber pistol in his bedroom, prosecutors said. According to court documents, agents at the scene said the firearm had been reported stolen previously.

“We will continue to bring the full force of the law down on violent individuals and criminal enterprises that spread havoc and fear in our neighborhoods,” U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said in the release. “My office is committed to disrupting illegal firearm and drug trafficking that hurt our communities. Violent street gangs and illegal firearm possession have no place in our district.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office, working closely with investigative teams at the Lansing Police Department’s Violent Crime Initiative, the Michigan State Police, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have identified and prosecuted several SDB members and associates.

In addition to Granado, the following leaders, members and suppliers of firearms to SDB have been sentenced in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan in the past year:

Marquies Deshaun Davis: Sentenced in March to 10 years for possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Jevonte Steven Scott: Sentenced in August to nine years for possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Krista Marie Sullivan: Sentenced in December to two years for making false statements during the purchase of firearms. Prosecutors said Sullivan was a “straw purchaser” who purchased 11 firearms for Scott, who was a felon prohibited from legally purchasing firearms.

Keandre Keith Allen: Sentenced in May to more than 5-1/2 years for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

-Staff report

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Lansing SDB gang leader Michael Granado sentenced 12 years in prison for firearm