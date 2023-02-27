LANSING — A man in his 30s was shot and hospitalized early Monday morning, Lansing police said.

The man, who police did not identify, was in serious condition with a single gunshot wound, according to Lansing police spokesperson Jordan Gulkis.

Police were dispatched to the 2100 block of Forest Avenue about 3:30 a.m. Monday after a report of shots fired.

"When officers arrived on the scene, they immediately located a person of interest who is a male in his early 20s," Gulkis said.

The person of interest was arrested, according to Gulkis.

The apparent victim arrived at a local hospital "minutes" later. Police did not specify if the man went to the hospital on his own or were take by another person. His hometown was not released.

Police ask anyone with information to call 517-483-4600.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Lansing shooting leaves one person hospitalized Monday