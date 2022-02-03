Lansing teen bound over for trial in December shooting that killed another teen

LANSING – A Lansing teenager has been ordered to stand trial on murder and other charges in connection with a December shooting incident.

Lemmie Edward Jones, 17, is charged in connection with the death of Arianna Christina Delacruz, 17, of Lansing, and the wounding of two other teens and a 10-week-old baby.

Lansing District Judge Stacia Buchanan ruled there was enough evidence for Jones to stand trial after hearing testimony on Thursday.

He faces one count of open murder, four counts of assault with intent to murder and two weapons charges, including discharge of a weapon from a vehicle causing death.

Delacruz died after being shot near the intersection of South Cedar Street and East Miller Road, police said. She was found in a vehicle alongside the two other injured teens and the injured baby, they said.

Jones initially faced three counts of attempted murder, but Buchanan on Thursday granted a request by prosecutors add a fourth count.

