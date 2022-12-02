Lansing teen pleads guilty to murder charge in 2021 shooting of another teen

LANSING − A Lansing man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the shooting of another teenager in June 2021.

A plea agreement calls for Jaydin Devin Wilder, 18, to get a fixed minimum sentence of 30 years in prison when he goes before Ingham Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina for sentencing on Feb. 1, with the judge to set the maximum term.

Wilder was charged with open murder and three weapons counts in connection with the shooting of Jemaris Jarmel Leek Jr. at a residence in the 2900 block of East Jolly Road. Leek, a student and football player at Everett High School, died at a hospital following the shooting. Leek and Wilder were both 17 at the time.

The Ingham County Prosecutor's Office dismissed the original four counts in exchange for Wilder's guilty plea to an added count of second-degree murder.

Court records indicate Wilder entered the plea on Nov. 17.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Lansing teen pleads guilty to murder charge in 2021 shooting