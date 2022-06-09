Lansing toddler seriously injured in shooting Thursday in Lansing

LANSING — A 2-year-old boy was seriously injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Lansing.

Officers and paramedics responded to the area of Cedar and Northrup streets about 1:45 p.m. and found the boy with a gunshot wound to the arm, Lansing police said in a news release.

The boy was taken to a hospital, where he initially was listed in serious condition, they said.

Officers were directed to an apartment in the 5500 block of Kaynorth Road as the possible scene of the shooting.

The investigation was in its early stages, and the circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear, police said.

"The investigation will be developing over the next many hours," Capt. Chris Baldwin said in the release.

