LANSING TWP. — A 17-year-old Lansing girl was killed and a woman was wounded Thursday night during a dispute involving three people, Lansing Township police said Friday morning.

The girl, who was not identified by police, was shot in the chest about 9 p.m. at a residence in the 1400 block of Ravenswood Drive. She was transported to Sparrow Hospital, where she died, police said.

A 20-year-old Sunfield woman was shot in the hip and was in stable condition after being transported to Sparrow Hospital, Lansing Twp. police Lt. Aaron Lightner said.

Police arrested a 35-year-old woman. Charges are pending, Lightner said. He declined to say what led to the shooting, but noted the three knew each other and there was a dispute between them, and that no threat exists to the public.

The department said in a release dispatchers heard gunfire from the address while police were responding.

Lansing Township Fire Department medics, Lansing police and the Michigan State Police crime lab assisted at the scene.

The investigation remains open, and anyone with information is asked to call the Lansing Township police Department at 485-1700.

The homicide was the 20th in the Great Lansing area in 2023, according to Lansing State Journal records, although some were considered accidental or justified.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Lansing Township teen killed in Thursday night shooting