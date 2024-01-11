Lansing weather: More snow, blustery winds on the way

The National Weather Service Grand Rapids office is forecasting significant snowfall Friday and Saturday for much of Michigan.

GRAND RAPIDS — The Lansing area could see as much as a foot of snow Friday through Saturday and that forecast is already impacting many events and plans for area organizations.

"Heavy snow and strong winds are expected for portions of Michigan Friday into Saturday," the National Weather Service said in an online post. "Main concerns are wind gusts of 30-45 mph and heavy snow causing blowing and drifting snow, whiteout conditions, power outages, and hazardous travel conditions."

The NWS said Lansing has a 76% chance to see at least 6 inches of snow from 7 a.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday. There is a 19% chance the area could see a foot of snow if the expected storm's track shifts southeast.

The forecasted storm has led to a shift in some of the Greater Lansing varsity basketball games originally slated to take place Friday. Among the games shifting are CAAC Red boys basketball matchups featuring Mason at Eastern and Haslett against St. Johns and Fowlerville at Williamston. All three contests are taking place 7 p.m. Thursday.

This is the NWS weather forecast through Saturday:

Thursday: "A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 10am. Cloudy, with a high near 36. South southeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon."

Friday: "Snow, mainly after 10am. The snow could be heavy at times. Areas of blowing snow after 1pm. High near 34. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around 3 inches."

Saturday: "Snow. Patchy blowing snow. High near 27. Breezy, with a west wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches."

