Lansing woman who killed 2 boys, grandmother by starting house fire sentenced to prison

Abbieana Williams sits with one of her attorneys during her trial in the courtroom of Judge Clinton Canady, III, Friday, April 8, 2022.

LANSING — A Lansing woman who was convicted of killing two young boys and their grandmother continued to maintain her innocence Wednesday, even as she was sentenced to serve life in prison without the chance of parole.

A jury took less than two hours in April to convict Abbieana Williams of three counts of arson and three counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Melissa Westen, 53, Aston Griffin, 8, and Jesse Kline IV, 4.

In September 2020, Williams threw a brick through Westen's front window, stopped to ask a neighbor if she could borrow a lighter, then lit Westen's couch and curtains on fire, according to testimony during the trial. Within minutes, the house was engulfed.

"The fire spread so rapidly that Melissa Westen and her grandchildren ... were unable to escape the burning building," Ingham County Deputy Chief Assistant Prosecutor John Dewane said during opening statements of Williams' jury trial in April. "They had absolutely no chance of escape."

All three died from smoke inhalation, said Michael Markey, a medical examiner at Sparrow Hospital.

Because she was convicted of first-degree murder, state law mandates Williams be sentenced to a life in prison without the chance of parole. Her attorney, Duane Silverthorn, said Williams plans to appeal her conviction.

Recovering from the loss of sons, mother

Mariah Westen, Aston and Jesse's mother and Melissa Westen's daughter, said she feels "hurt, broken and empty." Her children never knew Williams, but were "forced to suffer for your jealous wrath," Mariah Westen said.

"You didn’t know me, my mother or my children, yet we are the ones who have to deal with the evil decision you made," Mariah Westen said, addressing Williams during her victim impact statement Wednesday.

She said she misses her babies and her mother, who was her best friend. Aston and Jesse had begged to spend the night at grandma's the day of their deaths, a decision Mariah Westen said she now sees as the biggest regret of her life.

From left, pictures of 4-year-old Jesse Kline IV, 8-year-old Aston Griffin, and their grandmother, Melissa Westen, are displayed during a memorial on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Lansing. The three were killed in a house fire last September.

Melissa was a loving grandma who never missed a birthday, holiday or special occasion, Mariah Westen said. She loved life and her grandchildren. Mariah's sister, Maranda Westen, described her mother as "vivacious" and said she had a glass-half-full attitude and a captivating smile.

Mariah's oldest son, Aston, who was full of life and love, always ready to take on anyone in a dance-off. The 8-year-old had loved being a big brother, she said.

Her second son, Jesse, had such a big personality. He could brighten up even the gloomiest of days, Mariah Westen said. He watched out for his little brother, whom he called his baby.

Now, that baby is left with a hole where his two older brothers should be, Mariah said. He often asks where they are.

"He shouldn’t have to deal with this pain at such a young age," Mariah Westen said. "I shouldn’t have to live my life with this empty spot in my soul."

Williams claims she is innocent

Williams thought her boyfriend, Melissa Westen's son, was cheating on her with a 16-year-old in Detroit. Her jealous rage turned into threats toward Melissa Westen as Williams headed toward Melissa Westen's Lansing home.

"I'm outside your mom's house ... I hope your mom likes being burned alive," she texted her boyfriend that September night.

Williams often made violent empty threats. The Westens assumed this time wouldn't be any different.

At the sentencing hearing Wednesday, Williams said she was sorry three people died, but that she was not the one who killed them.

"Had I been there that night, I would’ve jumped in those flames without a second thought," Williams said.

Her comment was met with disdain from the Westen family.

"I may have said some stupid things, I should have thought before I spoke," Williams said before reiterating that she had not committed the crime. "I just hope, that by somebody paying for [the three deaths], [the Westens] can move on with their lives. Even if it's an innocent person."

She said she wished no one had stopped her from killing herself that night because then at least her time of death would have proven she did not kill three people.

