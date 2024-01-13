Lansing's iconic Airport Tavern closed, owners say future in unclear

The future of the Airport Tavern at 5000 N. Grand River in Lansing is uncertain after the eatery closed.

LANSING — The Airport Tavern and Steakhouse, long known in Lansing for its steaks, is closed.

At least for now.

The restaurant, a short taxi from the Capital Region International Airport at 5000 N. Grand River Ave., announced in a Facebook post Friday that its future was unclear.

It has been a mainstay in northwest Lansing for more than 50 years, listing its opening date as 1970.

"Hi friends, as many of you have heard by now, yes we are closed," the Facebook post read. "This was a decision that was not taken lightly and we are really saddened to have to make this statement to the community. We love and value each and every one of you for the years upon years of patronage. Your support means everything to us and it has been an honor to be part of the Lansing community for so long.

"The past year or so has provided us with many challenges, one being the lack of adequate kitchen staff. We are not sure yet what the future looks like but wanted to let you all know where we are at now. Please stay tuned for full details and updates and we navigate through this."

The Facebook post include an image of a paper sign that read: “We are temporarily closed! We are having a few technical difficulties that we are working to resolve!”

In a separate Facebook post, three days earlier, the tavern had posted a job opportunity: “We are hiring a couple of experienced line cooks to join our team!”

Tavern management did not immediately respond to a Facebook message sent Friday night and no one answered the phone Saturday morning.

While the future of the tavern wasn't clear, Lansing has lost some iconic eateries during and since the pandemic. Last year, more than a dozen restaurants closed in the region.

An estimated 3,000 restaurants in Michigan closed permanently or for an extended period because of the pandemic between 2020 and the end of 2022, according to the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association. Owners have cited the higher cost of labor, overhead and operations, margins that were already small getting smaller and changes in the way people dine out sparked by the pandemic.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Lansing's iconic Airport Tavern closed, owners say future in unclear