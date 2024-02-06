Lansing's Route 34B Bridge Project receives national award

The town of Lansing wanted to build a bridge over Salmon Creek and did it so well, it received national attention.

The State Route 34B bridge over Salmon Creek in Lansing was awarded the American Institute of Steel Construction and National Steel Bridge Alliance’s 2024 Prize Bridge Merit Award.

The bi-yearly award honors significant steel bridge projects across the nation.

The Route 34B bridge was chosen as a winner under the “Medium Span” category in the competitive grant award process.

The bridge over Salmon Creek, on Route 34B in Lansing, New York.

“As a vital transportation link in the Southern Tier, the Route 34B bridge significantly enhances connectivity, sustainability and accessibility while supporting tourism and economic development throughout the Southern Tier,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement on the project.

Why the bridge, and what’s so great about it?

The bridge was under construction for about two years before more recently reopening for public use in July of 2022, shortly before Hochul announced the completion of the $18.4 million bridge replacement project.

It was built by the Herkimer-based Tioga Construction Company, in collaboration with steel fabricator Canam-Bridges in Claremont NH, and detailer DBM Vircon in Phoenix AZ.

“NYS takes bridge safety seriously and this announcement is a testament to our state’s efforts,” Assemblymember Anna Kelles, D- Freeville said. “The recognition of the State Route 34B Bridge with the prestigious 2024 Prize Bridge Merit Award highlights our state’s commitment to innovation, beauty, and excellence in infrastructure.

The I-94 2nd Avenue Bridge Network's new tied-arch bridge.

The only other project chosen for an award in the medium-span category this year was the I-94 2nd Avenue Bridge Network in Detroit, completed by Z Contractors in Shelby Township, Michigan.

Lansing had a new bridge to replace the aging 1930’s structure that likely supported millions of cars over the creek in its time, with help from the state Department of Transportation.

About the bridge

The route runs along the eastern shores of Cayuga Lake and links the city of Ithaca to the city of Auburn, running between Cayuga Lake and Owasco Lake. The bridge carries almost 7,500 vehicles a day and is seated along bus routes for Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit and the Lansing Central School District, which has schools located just south of the bridge.

The relatively new bridge spans 500 feet, sits 120 feet above Salmon Creek and expands the width of the bridge from approximately 29 feet to 40 feet, compared with the prior 1930’s project. The bridge is expected to last 75 years.

“Beyond its pleasing design and strength, the 500-foot span integrates seamlessly with the natural environment above the Salmon Creek and incorporates eight-foot-wide shoulders providing additional room for disabled vehicles and pedestrians and bicyclists who also share the roadway,” according to a statement from Hochul’s office. “All these attributes have made the bridge an instant landmark along this key connector to exciting attractions and destinations.”

This article originally appeared on Ithaca Journal: Salmon Creek bridge in Lansing earns national recognition