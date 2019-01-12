Should Lanson-BCC (EPA:LAN) Be Part Of Your Portfolio?

A sizeable part of portfolio returns can be produced by dividend stocks due to their contribution to compounding returns in the long run. Historically, Lanson-BCC (EPA:LAN) has paid dividends to shareholders, and these days it yields 1.7%. Should it have a place in your portfolio? Let’s take a look at Lanson-BCC in more detail.

Check out our latest analysis for Lanson-BCC

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

5 questions I ask before picking a dividend stock

If you are a dividend investor, you should always assess these five key metrics:

Does it pay an annual yield higher than 75% of dividend payers?

Has its dividend been stable over the past (i.e. no missed payments or significant payout cuts)?

Has dividend per share risen in the past couple of years?

Is is able to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Based on future earnings growth, will it be able to continue to payout dividend at the current rate?

ENXTPA:LAN Historical Dividend Yield January 12th 19 More

Does Lanson-BCC pass our checks?

Lanson-BCC has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 32%, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. In the near future, analysts are predicting lower payout ratio of 24% which, assuming the share price stays the same, leads to a dividend yield of around 1.4%. In addition to this, EPS is also forecasted to fall to €1.48 in the upcoming year. The lower EPS on top of a lower payout ratio will lead to a fall in dividend payment moving forward.

When thinking about whether a dividend is sustainable, another factor to consider is the cash flow. A company with strong cash flow, relative to earnings, can sometimes sustain a high pay out ratio.

Reliablity is an important factor for dividend stocks, particularly for income investors who want a strong track record of payment and a positive outlook for future payout. Whilst its per-share payments have increased during the past 10 years, there has been some hiccups. Investors have seen reductions in the dividend per share in the past, although, it has picked up again.

Compared to its peers, Lanson-BCC generates a yield of 1.7%, which is on the low-side for Beverage stocks.

Next Steps:

Considering the dividend attributes we analyzed above, Lanson-BCC is definitely worth keeping an eye on for someone looking to build a dedicated income portfolio. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I recommend taking sufficient time to understand its core business and determine whether the company and its investment properties suit your overall goals. Below, I’ve compiled three fundamental factors you should look at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for LAN’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for LAN’s outlook. Historical Performance: What has LAN’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Other Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



