Lantern Festival sparks colourful celebrations

Artists performing during a fishing Lantern Festival in Luyang Village, Dajijia Street, Huang-Bohai New District, Yantai, eastern China's Shandong province
Performers took to the streets in Yantai, in eastern China's Shandong province

Dazzling displays of lanterns have been lighting up the skies to mark the end of Lunar New Year celebrations and hail the coming of spring.

The Lantern Festival is held two weeks after Lunar New Year, which was on 12 February this year and ushered in the Year of the Dragon.

The new year, and subsequent Lantern Festival, is typically celebrated in parts of Asia, including China, South Korea and Vietnam, as well as in diaspora communities around the world.

As well as with the traditional lighting of lanterns, this weekend's festival also saw firework displays, night markets and entertainment from dancers and performers.

People look at light installations as part of Lantern Festival in Beijing, China
Colourful displays of lanterns have been seen across China, including here in Beijing
People release Kongmin lanterns to celebrate the Lantern Festival in Chongqing, China
Red sky lanterns ascend to the sky in Chongqing, China
People perform a dragon dance amid fireworks in Taijiang County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, Guizhou Province of China
A dragon dance is performed amid fireworks in China's Guizhou Province, as the Year of the Dragon celebrations come to an end
Folk artists and children parade with fish lanterns in Sanming, Fujian Province, China
Fish lanterns are paraded in Sanming, Fujian Province, by performers and children
People perform a dragon dance during Cap Go Meh festival on the occasion of the last day for Lunar New Year of the Dragon celebrations, at a shopping mall in Bogor, West Java, on February 24, 2024
A dragon dance is performed on the last day of the Lunar New Year celebrations in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia as part of the Cap Go Meh festival
A child carrying a lantern visits a park during the Lantern festival in Beijing
A young visitor to a Lantern Festival event in Beijing carries his own lantern through a park
Dancers perform the Puzhai fire dragon dance in Meizhou, Guangdong Province, China
Performers grimace as they dance through fireworks in Guangdong Province, China

