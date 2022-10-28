Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) closed at $75.45, marking a +1.95% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.46% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the diagnostic imaging company had gained 7.25% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 6.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.56% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lantheus Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 3, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Lantheus Holdings to post earnings of $0.83 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 937.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $228.52 million, up 123.88% from the year-ago period.

LNTH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.53 per share and revenue of $898.01 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +620.41% and +111.19%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lantheus Holdings. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.07% lower. Lantheus Holdings is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Lantheus Holdings's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.95. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.84, which means Lantheus Holdings is trading at a premium to the group.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LNTH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



