Lantheus Shares Jump On Upbeat 2023 Guidance, Q4 Earnings Surpass Expectations

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LNTH) reported Q4 revenue of $263.2 million, compared with $129.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 103.1% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $244.59 million.

The company reported Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.37, surpassing the consensus of $0.96 and $0.25 reported a year ago.

"2022 was an outstanding year for Lantheus, led by the success of PYLARIFY and the expansion of our Radiopharmaceutical Oncology pipeline. We accelerated our growth, diversified our portfolio, and delivered record revenues and profits, creating additional free cash flows," said Mary Anne Heino, President & CEO of Lantheus.

Guidance: Lantheus forecasts Q1 FY23 revenue of $280-$285 million versus the consensus of $253.59 million and adjusted EPS of $1.28-$1.32 compared to the Wall Street estimate of $1.06.

For FY23 FY23, the company expects revenue of $1.14-$1.16 billion and adjusted EPS of $4.95-$5.10 compared to the Wall Street Estimate of $1.03 billion and $4.21, respectively.

Price Action: LNTH shares are up 20.17% at $70.00 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

