Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Just Released Its First-Quarter Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Estimates

Last week saw the newest quarterly earnings release from Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX), an important milestone in the company's journey to build a stronger business. Results look to have been somewhat negative - revenue fell 2.2% short of analyst estimates at US$17m, although statutory losses were somewhat better. The per-share loss was US$0.01, 33% smaller than the analysts were expecting prior to the result. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Lantronix from three analysts is for revenues of US$72.8m in 2021 which, if met, would be a decent 13% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 89% to US$0.035. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$72.8m and losses of US$0.025 per share in 2021. While this year's revenue estimates held steady, there was also a loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

As a result, there was no major change to the consensus price target of US$6.17, with the analysts implicitly confirming that the business looks to be performing in line with expectations, despite higher forecast losses. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Lantronix analyst has a price target of US$6.50 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$6.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Lantronix is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that Lantronix's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 13% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 7.2%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.3% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Lantronix to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Lantronix. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Lantronix analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Lantronix that you need to take into consideration.

