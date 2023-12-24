Lao Sze Chuan founder Tony Hu discusses the Dongzhi Festival
The Dongzhi Festival is a traditional Chinese celebration of winter solstice, which falls between December 21 and December 23.
The Dongzhi Festival is a traditional Chinese celebration of winter solstice, which falls between December 21 and December 23.
Week 17 represents the fantasy championships in most leagues. Did you make it this far and need an extra boost? Consider one of these waiver wire adds.
Geno Smith hadn't done much, but came up big when Seattle needed it.
Charlie Brown won't let commercialism ruin his Christmas — and neither should you!
Bag up the savings! Score a snazzy crossbody for $75 (from $249), a pebbled leather backpack for $119 (from $399), a $59 wallet and more.
A taste of this meal kit delivery service can excite the weariest home cooks — or spark interest in those of us who ordinarily live on takeout.
'Shockingly good': More than 39,000 shoppers give these functional gloves a perfect five-star rating.
Investors will face a four-day trading week with the major US indexes near record highs as 2023 draws to a close.
"It keeps my makeup looking bright and beautiful all day long," the actress shared. Bonus: It's on sale!
With a loss to the Nets in a Tuesday rematch, the Pistons would hold the record on their own.
Yahoo Sports breaks down six players who performed well at the G League Winter Showcase, helping their position with teams and impressing other franchises looking for two-ways or other players to add to their rosters.
GM has paused deliveries of the new Chevy Blazer EV after drivers found the infotainment system keeps crashing and displaying all kinds of error messages. The company said it is aware of "software quality issues" and is working on a fix.
From snail mucin to a no-flake lengthening mascara to a body oil made for a queen, here are the best beauty items of the year.
Three of this year's top MVP candidates will be on the same field on Christmas night in Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey and Lamar Jackson. Will a frontrunner emerge?
Many people gain weight during the holidays. Here's why, along with healthy ways to avoid it.
The guidance sent to schools allows for multi-time transfers in football and other sports to enter the NCAA transfer portal this fall or in the spring and then play immediately next year without a waiver.
Online checking accounts make it easier than ever to manage your money without ever having to step foot in a bank branch. Here's what you should know.
With the touch of a button, you'll stay cozy now and through the winter — could 56,000+ shoppers be wrong?
Stocks continued their weekly winning streak on Friday after new data showed inflation pressures continued to ease in November.
The International Trade Commission has sided with the company that accused Apple of infringing on its patents related to blood oxygen monitoring.
Hyperloop One, once backed by Richard Branson's Virgin Group, will cease operations on December 31 according to Bloomberg News. It's the latest stumble in the tech industry's attempt to bring life to an idea Elon Musk first put forth in a white paper in 2013. Hyperloop One itself went through multiple mutations, including an ugly legal fight between its co-founders.