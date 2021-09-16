Laos Green-Lights Cryptocurrency Trials

Six local companies in Laos received authorization from the Prime Minister’s office for trading and mining cryptocurrencies.

The southeast Asian country granted authorization to six companies to take part in a cryptocurrency trial, according to the Laotian Times. The companies selected include Boupha Road-Bridge Design Survey Co., Joint Development Bank, Phousy Group, Sisaket Construction, Phongsubthavy Road & Bridge Construction Co., and Wap Data Technology Laos. Each are on trial for mining and trading digital currencies. Specifically Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

However, a notice from the Prime Minister’s Office added more companies to the previously named. The additional include: Phongsabthavy Bridge Construction Company Limited; Sisaket Integrated Construction Co., Ltd., Boupha Phatthana Construction and Bridge Survey and Design Co., Ltd., Joint Development Bank Limited and Phu Si Group Sole Proprietorship.

