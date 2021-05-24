Laotian Mother’s ‘Best Friend’ and Only Daughter Fatally Shot in Connecticut
A woman who was fatally shot in New Haven, Conn., on May 15 has been identified by local authorities as 20-year-old Mariyah Inthirath of Bridgeport.
The incident: Inthirath, who died from a single gunshot wound, was shot and killed Saturday evening at Sheffield Avenue in Newhallville, reported New Haven Independent.
The victim was reportedly out with her friends on the night of the crime.
Police responded to the scene at around 7:40 p.m. after receiving reports of gunfire in the area.
A "private car" fled after allegedly dropping the victim at Yale New Haven Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Life cut short: A GoFundMe page, which has since taken down, described the victim as a “beautiful person whose life was cut too short,” reported Patch.
"She was the only sister to 3 boys. If you looked up the definition of 'chill' you would see her picture. She had a smile that was infectious," the post noted.
The page also said Inthirath enjoyed spending time “with friends, laugh, talk and enjoy each other's company.”
Loved ones shared with the NH Register that the victim was an aspiring model and a "true friend."
Inthirath's mother, Miylena, who immigrated from Laos and has three sons, described her only daughter as her "best friend."
The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304 or 1-866-888-TIPS(8477).
Featured Image via Bridgeport Strong
Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!
Yankees Starting Pitcher Masahiro Tanaka Returns to Japan Amid COVID-19 Spread in US
Chinese Doctor Who First Warned Others About Coronavirus is Now Infected
Asian 7-Eleven Employee Punched in Possible Hate Crime in NYC
UConn Engineer Invents Reusable, Biodegradable Facemask to Fight Growing Pollution of the Pandemic