New Laotian restaurant opens in Tri-Cities + Longtime office supply store closing

A Laotian restaurant with a big following on social media has made its debut in Pasco.

Steven Thavone said his family started Saap Kitchen to cater to the booming community of Laotian immigrants.

The restaurant, serving Laotian cuisine as well as staples from neighboring Thailand, is at 4525 Road 68, Suite B, in Pasco, next to Shakey’s Pizza.

Steven Thavone’s family serves up favorite Laotian dishes as well as Thai cuisine at Saap Kitchen, which opened in January in Pasco.

He is gratified by the strong reception since the restaurant opened last week and noted their social messaging reached more than 40,000.

That translated to about 600 customers in the first few days and positive reviews for the distinct Laotian palate.

“Our food is very flavorful, very tasty, very savory,” he told the Herald.

His family came to the U.S. in the mid-1980s and settled in Connell, where they remain today.

“We just worked our way to establish our selves to become Americans.” said Thavone, who was born in the U.S.

Its cooks bring decades of experience preparing Lao dishes, he said.

For Thavone, standout dishes include pho, Laotian papaya salad, Lao sausage and Chicken Laap — laap (or larb) referring to chopped meat dishes.

Drunken noodles, made with wide black noodles, eggs, basil, broccoli, bell pepper and onion is another popular choice.

Saap Kitchen in Pasco serves Laotian as well as Thai cuisine.

Lunch combo offerings include orange chicken, General Tso chicken, banh mi sandwiches and pineapple chicken.

Appetizers include chicken wings, tempura shrimp, chicken satay, egg rolls and spring rolls. It caters to families with a kid offering: three chicken tenders and fries.

Hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday. Place orders for pick-up at 509-567-7014.

Go to SAAP-itchen.com or follow Saap Kitchen @SAAP.Kitchen on Facebook at bit.ly/SAAPKitchen

Saap Kitchen serves Lao sausage and other Laotian and Thai dishes. The restaurant opened in Pasco in January.

Office Depot closing

Office Depot, 1717 George Washington Way, is closing. The move will leave one Office Depot location in the Tri-Cities, on Canal Drive at Columbia Center.

The two stores are operated by parent company, OfficeMax, which could not be reached to discuss its plans for the market or its Richland employees.

The store’s 21,000-square-foot space is being offered for lease at $12 per square foot per year on a triple net basis, meaning the tenant is responsible for operating costs. The store is on the south end of the Safeway-anchored shopping center. Kiemele Hagood is representing the owners, according to a listing on the LoopNet commercial real estate service.

AKS Engineering & Forestry

AKS Engineering & Forestry, a Northwest engineering firm, has established an office in Kennewick.

Anthony Cockbain, an engineer and project manager with 25 years of experience, is leading the new office, 501 N. Quay St., Suite C-102.

AKS is a full-service engineering firm that provides expertise in civil engineering, water resources, surveying, land use planning, construction support, natural resources, landscape architecture, forestry and aerial surveying.

It employs 360 across seven offices in Vancouver and White Salmon, Wash., and in Bend, Keizer, The Dalles and Tualatin, Ore.

Sign Up: Boom Town Tri-Cities

Stay up to date on Tri-Cities growth and development with our weekly business newsletter. Get the latest on restaurant and business openings and closings, plus the region’s top housing and employment news. Click here to sign up. In your inbox every Wednesday.