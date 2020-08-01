Lap dances and nudity are the job, so how did an Atlanta strip club and Lou Williams navigate social distancing

It was just a few minutes after 6 p.m. at the Magic City strip club — early for a place that does not get going until long after dark — and already the DJ was pumping out hip-hop and dancers not inclined to social distancing were slipping out of lacy bralettes, sheer thongs and neon G-strings.

On an elevated platform, Aries, a 25-year-old dancer with close-cropped bleached hair, shook in front of a man and woman sharing a hookah. The woman patted Aries’ nude bottom with a dollar bill. Then another and another.

As the coronavirus rages across the Deep South, it was this institution, immortalized in scores of rap songs, that Clippers guard Lou Williams visited last week after he left the NBA bubble to attend a funeral. The league responded by ordering Williams to quarantine for 10 days, forcing him to miss the first two games of the NBA restart, which began Thursday.

Williams said he was dropping in on his favorite restaurant in Atlanta to get hot wings — a claim that seemed hard to believe for many sports fans, and raised a flurry of questions such as: Who goes to a strip club for its kitchen menu? How are businesses based on intimate dances and cash exchanges even open during a deadly pandemic? How does a strip club begin to navigate social distancing?

Adult clubs like Magic City that offer food, drink and live dance shows do not fit neatly into local government COVID-19 guidelines and orders for restaurants and bars. Any uncertainty about how to run the business amid the coronavirus appears exacerbated as Atlanta and Georgia officials spar on the need for stricter regulations.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, a Democrat, responded three weeks ago to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the Atlanta area by mandating that all residents wear face masks in public spaces and restaurants close dining rooms. But the city’s restrictions are not enforced — even as local hospitals reach capacity and scramble to treat COVID-19 patients in their emergency rooms — as Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, says the state’s less-stringent rules take precedence.

Clippers guard Lou Williams is missing the first two games of the NBA restart after visiting an Atlanta strip club. (Mark J. Terrill / AP)

Magic City is one of many clubs that remain open in Fulton County, which has seen the highest number of coronavirus cases in Georgia: more than 17,000 confirmed infections and 380 deaths.

Outside the squat, silver-painted brick building in a forlorn stretch of downtown, a sign warned customers Monday that COVID-19 necessitated new rules.

“MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ENTER,” read a piece of paper stuck to a pole near the entrance. “SOCIAL DISTANCING MEASURES MUST BE MAINTAINED.”

A security guard stood outside the door, raising a digital thermometer to the forehead of anyone who entered.

But stepping into the windowless room, it was clear it did not have the air of a post-coronavirus strip club that might pass the protective standards of Dr. Anthony Fauci. Dancers were not neatly spaced apart. They did not wear surgical masks or nitrile gloves. No Plexiglass separated them from patrons.

There were some concessions to the deadly virus. Bartenders wore masks and one wore a face shield. A giant plastic bottle of hand sanitizer sat at the edge of the bar, largely unused.

On the carpet between the bar and the H-shaped stage illuminated with blue LED strip lights, a trail of stickers spaced six feet apart urged people to keep their distance. But early in the evening, with barely more than 30 people in the room, patrons stood shoulder to shoulder as they huddled by the tiny Magic City Kitchen to order food and pick up to-go meals.

As the DJ blasted out a rap soundtrack, dancers pressed closer to customers and customers pressed closer to dancers, whispering into their ears or grinding against them.

“Nasty but classy! Oww!” the Miami rap duo, City Girls, snarled through the sound system.

More than three-quarters of customers, and the vast majority of dancers, were not wearing masks — and it was impossible to chat over the bass beat without getting close.