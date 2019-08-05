Is Lap Kei Engineering (Holdings) Limited's (HKG:1690) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Lap Kei Engineering (Holdings) Limited's (HKG:1690) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. What is Lap Kei Engineering (Holdings)'s P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 12.07. That means that at current prices, buyers pay HK$12.07 for every HK$1 in trailing yearly profits.
How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?
The formula for P/E is:
Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)
Or for Lap Kei Engineering (Holdings):
P/E of 12.07 = HK$0.17 ÷ HK$0.014 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)
Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?
The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.'
Does Lap Kei Engineering (Holdings) Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?
The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (10.1) for companies in the construction industry is lower than Lap Kei Engineering (Holdings)'s P/E.
Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Lap Kei Engineering (Holdings) shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.
How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios
P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.
Lap Kei Engineering (Holdings) shrunk earnings per share by 35% over the last year. But over the longer term (3 years), earnings per share have increased by 3.0%.
Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits
It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.
While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.
Is Debt Impacting Lap Kei Engineering (Holdings)'s P/E?
Lap Kei Engineering (Holdings) has net cash of HK$18m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.
The Verdict On Lap Kei Engineering (Holdings)'s P/E Ratio
Lap Kei Engineering (Holdings)'s P/E is 12.1 which is above average (10.4) in its market. The recent drop in earnings per share would make some investors cautious, but the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company time to invest in growth. Clearly, the high P/E indicates shareholders think it will!
Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.
Of course you might be able to find a better stock than Lap Kei Engineering (Holdings). So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.
