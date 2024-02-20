LAPD arrest 3 at protest for using tear gas

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested three people at the site of a protest in Hollywood.

Authorities met with two victims of a reported battery at the Hollywood detachment on Feb. 16. The two said there was a physical altercation outside a restaurant close to where a protest was taking place.

The incident occurred in the area of the 5900 block of Franklin Avenue, near where the Church of Scientology is located. Several restaurants are located on the north side of Franklin Avenue, opposite the church.

When the officers arrived on the scene, they used the description provided to them by the victims to arrest two people. While they were there, responding officers received reports of another physical altercation close by, where they apprehended another suspect.

The three suspects have been identified as Daniel Villeda Gonzalez, Kamrin Ivone, and Scott Hochstetter. No further details have been provided about the three accused.

All three have been charged with conspiracy and unlawful use of tear gas.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Hollywood Area Detectives at (213) 972-2967.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.