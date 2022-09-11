LAPD arrests 2, seizes cache of illegal material used to make ghost guns

Los Angeles police have arrested two men and seized firearms, as well as a large number of materials used in manufacturing "ghost guns."

Search warrants were served on Thursday in San Pedro and Gardena. Members of a task force known as the Regional Illegal Firearms Trafficking Team "recovered approximately 200 ghost gun frames, handgun slides, 2 assault weapons, a rifle, firearms magazines, ammunition and numerous parts and tools for manufacturing ghost guns," according to a news release.

The bust was announced Friday. It was the result of an investigation by RIFTT in which a foreign national had attempted to illegally export 11 ghost guns, two of which were assault weapons, along with three silencers, police said.

Mavrick Von Haug, 54, was booked on suspicion of manufacturing assault weapons. Cristian Briton, 30, was booked on suspicion of violating laws involving transport and possession of weapons.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact LAPD at 213-833-3700. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).

The RIFTT includes law enforcement from the Los Angeles Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations and the LAX Police Department.