LAPD asking for help solving woman’s murder

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help for any leads related to a woman’s murder inside an apartment in downtown L.A.

Maleesa Mooney was found dead inside her apartment on the 200 block of South Figueroa Street around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

LAPD officers were dispatched to the apartment for a welfare check and discovered Mooney’s body inside.

Police did not release any details about possible injuries and her cause of death is under investigation by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

Police have confirmed, however, that her death is being investigated as a murder.

The LAPD Central Bureau Homicide unit is leading the investigation and requesting anyone with information to come forward.

If you know anything about the suspects responsible for Mooney’s death, you are urged to contact the LAPD detectives Pierce or Marcinek at 213-996-4150. Anonymous tips can be made online or by calling 800-222-8477.

